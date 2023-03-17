Heartland Votes

McCracken County updates on tornado relief

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On March 3, a Declaration of Emergency was put in place in McCracken County, Ky. after being hit by a tornado. About 2 weeks later, an update was put out on the cleanup process.

According to McCracken County Judge Executive, Craig Clymer, the clean up is almost finished. As of March 16, a total of 264 dump truck loads have collected and gotten rid of the debris from the destruction.

The clean up process was done by the Kentucky State Highway Department and McCracken Road Department with support by County EMS and Rescue. They were also assisted by numerous individual and group volunteers.

The cleanup is planned to be finished by noon on Wednesday, March 22. After the cleanup, roads will be reopened to all traffic.

