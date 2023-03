SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) -The Jackson Boys Basketball team lost to high powered Staley 68-42 Friday in the Class 6 State Semifinals in Springfield.

The Indians were making their first trip to the Final Four in the modern era.

Jackson will play Troy Buchanan for 3rd place Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

