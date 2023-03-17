Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party roars into Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toy trucks get monster size this weekend at the Show Me Center.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party roars into Cape Girardeau Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19.

The family friendly event features Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™.

The vehicles will be illuminated during the competitions and battles.

Performances include a dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Before the shows, organizers will hold a Crash Zone Pre-Show Party.

Fans can get up close to their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, enter the competition floor and get autographs from drivers and performers.

The following are show times:

Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Crash Zone Pre-Show Party times are 2 1/2 hours before showtime and last an hour and 15 minutes. Attendees can not leave the Show Me Center they enter the pre-show party. There is no re-entry for the main show. Admittance into the pre-show ends 15 minutes before it concludes.

The following are Crash Zone Pre-Show Party times:

Friday, March 17 at 5p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at 12 p.m.

Ticket prices, parking and more information can be found here.

