Hickman Co., Ky. awarded emergency funds for road washout repair

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Hickman County Fiscal Court will receive emergency funds for repairs to Forestry Road.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the county will get $5,510 in county road aid emergency funds.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Hickman County for the repair and maintenance of Forestry Road for citizens of the county,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in the release.

According to KYTC, an 18-inch cross drain along Forestry Road, immediately west of the intersection with U.S. 51 north of Clinton, was washed out when the county received 4.6 inches of rain from recent flash flooding.

The Hickman County Road Department plans to replace it with a 30-inch-40-foot long culvert they say can better handle the volume of water at the site.

The fiscal court will provide 20 percent matching funds and will be responsible for administering the work.

According to KYTC, its Department of Rural and Municipal Aid funding comes from a special account set up to assist city and county government agencies with emergency repairs to transportation infrastructure.

