Heartland Votes

Hickman Co., Ky. awarded emergency funds for road washout repair

The Hickman County Fiscal Court will receive emergency funds for repairs to Forestry Road.
The Hickman County Fiscal Court will receive emergency funds for repairs to Forestry Road.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Hickman County Fiscal Court will receive emergency funds for repairs to Forestry Road.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the county will get $5,510 in county road aid emergency funds.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Hickman County for the repair and maintenance of Forestry Road for citizens of the county,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in the release.

According to KYTC, an 18-inch cross drain along Forestry Road, immediately west of the intersection with U.S. 51 north of Clinton, was washed out when the county received 4.6 inches of rain from recent flash flooding.

The Hickman County Road Department plans to replace it with a 30-inch-40-foot long culvert they say can better handle the volume of water at the site.

The fiscal court will provide 20 percent matching funds and will be responsible for administering the work.

According to KYTC, its Department of Rural and Municipal Aid funding comes from a special account set up to assist city and county government agencies with emergency repairs to transportation infrastructure.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Cameron L. Robinson already had an...
Half-pound of fentanyl found during search of Sikeston home; 1 man arrested
A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for a 2020 bank robbery.
Southeast Mo. man sentenced to 16 years for bank robbery
A body was reported in rural Franklin County, Illinois on March 15, around 11 a.m.
Police: Body found in Franklin Co.
According to the city, there will be a public hearing at a future date.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots appeals liquor license suspension

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Anthony West was arrested on two warrants charging him with burglary and drug possession.
Cape Girardeau man arrested on burglary, drug charges
The Irish stew cook-off is an annual event during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in...
St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Murphysboro
Drone shot of the Muddy River Marathon on April 30, 2022 in Cape Girardeau.
Muddy River Marathon returns for 3rd year in Cape Girardeau