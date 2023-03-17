Heartland Votes

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $35k for shoving cameraman

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks reacts during the first half of the team's NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks reacts during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for shoving a cameraman in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.

According to the NBA, in an “unsportsmanlike act,” Brooks shoved the cameraman on the sideline while pursuing a loose ball with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter.

The Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs Friday night at 7 p.m.

