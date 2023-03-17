First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Another surge of unusually cold air is blowing in from the northwest this morning, and will make it feel more like January than March….except for the high sun angle. Skies will clear out from NW to SE this morning, making for a mostly sunny but cool and rather windy afternoon. This evening and tonight will be mostly clear but cold and breezy. By daybreak Saturday morning most areas will be below freezing despite a persistent northwest breeze. The weekend will be dry but unusually cold. Damaging freezes are a threat Sunday and Monday mornings.

The pattern finally begins to warm up as we get into next week, with southwest flow bringing milder but also more active weather. Highs Monday will be near 50, but by late week we’ll likely be pushing 70! However, this also means a better chance of stormy weather….we may have to deal with some thunderstorms later next week as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.