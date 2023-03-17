Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cold and breezy, but sunny St. Patrick’s Day

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 3/17
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Another surge of unusually cold air is blowing into the Heartland.

Today will be mostly sunny, but it will be a cold and breezy St. Patrick’s Day.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 40s.

This evening and tonight will also be cold and breezy.

Cold air will be sticking around.

The weekend will feel more like January than March!

By daybreak Saturday, most of the Heartland will will be below freezing.

Damaging freezes are threat Sunday and Monday mornings.

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s, but winds will make it feel colder.

Warmer temperatures start to arrive next week, but so do the chances for more active weather.

Afternoon highs on Monday will be near 50 degrees and by late next week we’ll likely reach 70 degrees!

With the warmer air, there is a better chance for thunderstorms later next week.

