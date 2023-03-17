Cape Girardeau man arrested on burglary, drug charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on burglary and drug charges.

Anthony E. West, 38, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with burglary and property damage on one warrant. His bond was set at $7,500.

He was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a second warrant. His bond was set at $5,000 for that warrant.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call of a burglary in progress in Delta, Mo. on March 7. They said the suspect left before deputies arrived.

Later the same day, deputies say they received a report of a vehicle stuck in a yard with the driver trying to free it. The vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Again, the suspect fled the scene before the deputies’ arrival.

On March 14, deputies caught up with the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Anthony West.

While arresting West for the burglary, deputies say they found methamphetamine on him.

West remains in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

