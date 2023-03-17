Heartland Votes

Burmese python is one of the toughest invasive species in the world

The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to...
The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to find and trap.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Burmese python problem in Florida is still one of the most challenging invasive management issues in the world, according to a new report from the US Geological Survey.

The giant constrictor established a breeding population in Everglades National Park in 2000. Since then, their population has grown rapidly, as have their appetites for a wide range of animals.

The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to find and trap.

They live in the vast Everglades landscape and can camouflage themselves into the subtropical environment.

Even after all this time and research, it’s unclear how many actually live in the wild or how long they’ve been there.

USGS said eradication is currently impossible.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Cameron L. Robinson already had an...
Half-pound of fentanyl found during search of Sikeston home; 1 man arrested
A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for a 2020 bank robbery.
Southeast Mo. man sentenced to 16 years for bank robbery
A body was reported in rural Franklin County, Illinois on March 15, around 11 a.m.
Police: Body found in Franklin Co.
According to the city, there will be a public hearing at a future date.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots appeals liquor license suspension

Latest News

Authorities in Mississippi say a woman was struck and killed on an interstate by a highway...
Pedestrian hit, killed by highway patrol vehicle, police say
The department posted on social media that on Monday, March 13, Russell Malone was arrested for...
Suspect arrested in fatal Jonesboro shooting
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
The Hickman County Fiscal Court will receive emergency funds for repairs to Forestry Road.
Hickman Co., Ky. awarded emergency funds for road washout repair