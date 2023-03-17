Heartland Votes

1 arrested after police chase in Graves County

A Paducah man accused of leading police on a chase through Graves County was arrested Thursday afternoon.(wcax)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man accused of leading police on a chase through Graves County was arrested Thursday afternoon, March 16.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers with Post 1 were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of KY 849 and KY 1684 in Graves County when a Ford Mustang came through the checkpoint.

KSP said troopers asked the driver to step out of the after they reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, but the driver sped away southbound on KY 1684.

Troopers followed after the driver on KY 131, then southbound on Interstate 69.

The chase then left the interstate at exit 25 and slowed to a safe speed.

KSP said troopers then used an intervention technique which disable the vehicle on U.S. 45.

Troopers took the driver, identified as 28-year-old Delquan Copeland, into custody without any issues.

Copeland was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police-second degree and criminal mischief-first degree.

KSP said additional charges are expected.

Copeland is accused of allegedly using a stolen identity to finance the recent purchase of the car he was driving.

KSP said the investigation continues.

