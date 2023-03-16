Heartland Votes

Volcanic activity discovered on Venus

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’...
The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.(NASA, JPL-CALTECH, CNN, NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have discovered new evidence of volcanic activity on Venus.

NASA’s Magellan spacecraft captured images of the planet’s surface in the early 1900s and scientists looking back over the decades-old images spotted a volcanic vent.

They say it changed shape and got much bigger over the span of eight months.

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.

Venus is the closest planetary neighbor to Earth. It’s similar in both size and composition and it’s sometimes referred to as Earth’s twin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
A body was reported in rural Franklin County, Illinois on March 15, around 11 a.m.
Police: Body found in Franklin Co.
Chauncey Evans, 20, of Cape Girardeau was identified as the suspect.
Man wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau burglary
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs will reach the upper 50s.
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow

Latest News

FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol...
FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows...
GRAPHIC: Man pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one in Oklahoma
Students with CTC's new Fire Science program delivered retiring Cape Girardeau Public School...
Dr. Glass surprised with firefighter helmet from CTC firefighter students, drives firetruck to school
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects