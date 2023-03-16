Heartland Votes

Vienna-Goreville schools head football coach resigns

Vienna-Goreville’s head football coach submitted his resignation on Thursday, March 16.
Vienna-Goreville’s head football coach submitted his resignation on Thursday, March 16.(Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna-Goreville’s head football coach submitted his resignation on Thursday, March 16.

Robbie Womack served the program as assistant coach during the 2021-2022 season and stepped into the head coach role in the 2022-2023 season.

“I received an amazing opportunity in Charleston, SC and will be relocating to be close to my daughter, as she is starting a young family,” he said in a release.

According to the release from the school district superintendent, the program is currently accepting applications for the position.

“We appreciate coach Womack’s service to the program. VG football is still relatively young and the program improved drastically under Coach Womack, which is all you can really ask for. He’ll be missed for sure,” the Vienna athletic director said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
A body was reported in rural Franklin County, Illinois on March 15, around 11 a.m.
Police: Body found in Franklin Co.
Chauncey Evans, 20, of Cape Girardeau was identified as the suspect.
Man wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau burglary
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday,...
Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 3/15
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 3/15
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 3/15
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 3/15
New video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for the...
Drone12 video shows Houck Stadium progress
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 3/15/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 3/15/23