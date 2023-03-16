Vienna-Goreville schools head football coach resigns

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna-Goreville’s head football coach submitted his resignation on Thursday, March 16.

Robbie Womack served the program as assistant coach during the 2021-2022 season and stepped into the head coach role in the 2022-2023 season.

“I received an amazing opportunity in Charleston, SC and will be relocating to be close to my daughter, as she is starting a young family,” he said in a release.

According to the release from the school district superintendent, the program is currently accepting applications for the position.

“We appreciate coach Womack’s service to the program. VG football is still relatively young and the program improved drastically under Coach Womack, which is all you can really ask for. He’ll be missed for sure,” the Vienna athletic director said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.