Replica ‘Pinta’ ship to dock at 2 Kentucky Lake marinas

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The “Pinta” will be docked at two marinas on Kentucky Lake in May.

According to a release, the ship will be docked at Paris Landing State Park Marina, 16055 Highway 79 North, in Buchanan, Tennessee, until her departure on May 1.

It will also be docked at Green Turtle Bay Marina, 263 Green Turtle Bay Dr., in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, until May 15.

The general public is invited to explore the Pinta for self guided tours.

No reservations are necessary. Tickets are bought at the ship and prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors/military (65+) and $6 for Children (5-16). Children ages 4 and younger are free.

The Pinta is a replica of a Portuguese Caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers.

It’s open as a “floating museum” for dockside educational tours.

The ship was built by 8th generation Portuguese Shipwrights using the same methods and hand tools that were used to build the original in the 15th Century. It was finished after three years and launched in Brazil in 2005.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.