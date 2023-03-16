Much colder weather for St. Patrick’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday evening Heartland. Showers will move across the area during the evening hours. A cold front will move through the area during the predawn hours. Lows by morning will range from near 30 far north to near 40 far south. For our Friday we will start off cloudy but we will become sunny by the lunch hour. It will be cold with highs in the middle to upper 40s and wind chills remaining in the 20s and 30s for most of the day. The cold air will hang around through our weekend with a hard freeze likely Sunday morning.

