Heartland Votes

Much colder weather for St. Patrick’s Day

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 3/16/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday evening Heartland. Showers will move across the area during the evening hours. A cold front will move through the area during the predawn hours. Lows by morning will range from near 30 far north to near 40 far south. For our Friday we will start off cloudy but we will become sunny by the lunch hour. It will be cold with highs in the middle to upper 40s and wind chills remaining in the 20s and 30s for most of the day. The cold air will hang around through our weekend with a hard freeze likely Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
A body was reported in rural Franklin County, Illinois on March 15, around 11 a.m.
Police: Body found in Franklin Co.
Chauncey Evans, 20, of Cape Girardeau was identified as the suspect.
Man wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau burglary
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday,...
Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/16/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/16/23
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 3/16
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 3/16
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 3/16
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 3/16