Heartland Votes

Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.(deyanarobova via Canva)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A man is dead after deputies say he became trapped in a grain bin Wednesday in Iowa.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Dewitt Fire Department responded at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin, according to a news release.

First responders found the man trapped inside a partially-filled grain bin when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.

The identity of the man is currently being withheld, pending notification of the family.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
A body was reported in rural Franklin County, Illinois on March 15, around 11 a.m.
Police: Body found in Franklin Co.
Chauncey Evans, 20, of Cape Girardeau was identified as the suspect.
Man wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau burglary
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday,...
Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposed 6-week abortion ban advances in Florida legislature
Vienna-Goreville’s head football coach submitted his resignation on Thursday, March 16.
Vienna-Goreville schools head football coach resigns
FILE – The Senate is taking the first steps to repeal two measures giving open-ended approval...
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorization
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) is fouled by Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the...
Missouri beats Utah St. for 1st March Madness win since 2010
Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes the Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel as...
Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets