First Alert: Windy & cool with afternoon showers

(KFVS) - Another shot of cold air is on the way.

Today will be cloudy, cool and windy with showers this afternoon.

Late day highs will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees, but with a wind chill.

Rain will become heavier and more widespread tonight ahead of another late-season cold front.

Strong south winds today will become westerly and northwesterly overnight. Winds could gust to 40 mph at times.

A bit of thunder and lightning is possible tonight, but the threat for severe weather is very low.

Another surge of cold air will blow in from the northwest Friday and into the weekend.

It will be quite cold and breezy with hard freeze conditions likely Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Afternoon highs will only be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Breezy conditions may limit frost until Sunday night, but Monday morning will likely be frosty and calm.

Temperatures will finally become more moderate with afternoon highs back above 60 degrees in the later part of next week.

