Heartland Votes

First Alert: Windy & cool with afternoon showers

Breezy conditions today in the Heartland.
Breezy conditions today in the Heartland.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Another shot of cold air is on the way.

Today will be cloudy, cool and windy with showers this afternoon.

Late day highs will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees, but with a wind chill.

Rain will become heavier and more widespread tonight ahead of another late-season cold front.

Strong south winds today will become westerly and northwesterly overnight. Winds could gust to 40 mph at times.

A bit of thunder and lightning is possible tonight, but the threat for severe weather is very low.

Another surge of cold air will blow in from the northwest Friday and into the weekend.

It will be quite cold and breezy with hard freeze conditions likely Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Afternoon highs will only be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Breezy conditions may limit frost until Sunday night, but Monday morning will likely be frosty and calm.

Temperatures will finally become more moderate with afternoon highs back above 60 degrees in the later part of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs will reach the upper 50s.
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday,...
Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash
The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club set up for the 85th annual Pancake Day the day before,...
Cape Girardeau Lions Club holds 85th annual Pancake Day

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain moving into the area tomorrow.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs will reach the upper 50s.
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook