First Alert Thursday Outlook

Windy and wet ahead of another strong cold surge...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Windy and wet weather will develop today and tonight ahead of yet another late-season cold front. We may start out with a bit of sunshine early, but eventually today will become cloudy, windy and cool…with late day highs of about 55 to 60 but with a wind chill. Showers will start to develop this afternoon…with rain becoming heavier and more widespread tonight right ahead of the front. Strong south winds today will become westerly and then northwesterly overnight. Winds could gust to 40 mph at times. A bit of thunder and lightning is possible tonight but the threat of severe is very low due to limited instability.

Another surge of unusually cold air will blow in from the northwest tomorrow and into the weekend. In fact the weekend is looking quite cold and breezy….with hard freeze conditions likely Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Breezy conditions may limit frost until Sunday night…but Monday morning will likely be frosty and calm. Once we get into next week we’ll finally see moderating temps…with afternoon highs back above 60° later in the week.

