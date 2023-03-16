Heartland Votes

Dyersburg kidnapping suspect arrested after allegedly locking girlfriend in closet for 2 months

Brenton Bell, 30
Brenton Bell, 30(Dyersburg Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police have apprehended 30-year-old Brenton Bell after police say he held his girlfriend captive inside a vacant house, locked inside a closet, for two months.

Officers were called to Schaffer Street Saturday afternoon after the victim approached a man working in the area saying that she had been kidnapped weeks earlier and had just escaped.

Responding officers said the woman weighed less than 100 pounds and had cuts on her face.

She said she was forced to stay in a locked closet for two months and was only allowed out for one hour each day. She was given limited food and no bathroom to use.

Dyersburg police say 30-year-old Brenton Bell held a woman captive for weeks inside a locked...
Dyersburg police say 30-year-old Brenton Bell held a woman captive for weeks inside a locked closet of this vacant home on Ayers Street.(Action News 5)

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Bell was arrested on Moss Street without incident, police say.

Bell is charged with aggravated kidnapping and is pending Dyersburg City Court action.

The victim was treated and released from West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg.

Police contacted a WRAP Advocate to provide additional domestic violence services for her.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs will reach the upper 50s.
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday,...
Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash
The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club set up for the 85th annual Pancake Day the day before,...
Cape Girardeau Lions Club holds 85th annual Pancake Day

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A body was reported in rural Franklin County, Illinois on March 15, around 11 a.m.
Police: Body found in Franklin Co.
A body was reported in rural Franklin County, Illinois on March 15, around 11 a.m.
Franklin County death investigation
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus