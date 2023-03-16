Heartland Votes

Dr. Glass surprised with firefighter helmet from CTC firefighter students, drives firetruck to school

Students with CTC's new Fire Science program delivered retiring Cape Girardeau Public School...
Students with CTC's new Fire Science program delivered retiring Cape Girardeau Public School Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass his very own firefighter helmet.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)
By Roger Seay
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Before the school day got underway on Thursday, March 16, some Cape Girardeau students took the time to say thank you to one of their school leaders with a surprise.

Students from the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center’s (CTC) new Fire Science program delivered retiring Cape Girardeau Public School Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass his very own firefighter helmet.

The instructor, Jeremy Freeman, and students from the class loaded up into their donated fire truck and presented Dr. Glass with his own firefighter helmet.

The helmet was decorated with a combination of donated personalized stickers and tins for the front of the helmet that were created by the Graphic Design class at the CTC.

Dr. Glass, who does have a CDL, then drove the donated fire truck and the students to Franklin Elementary to visit the students there.

