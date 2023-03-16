Northbound I-69 near Benton, Ky. exit open after crash involving truck, camper

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a pickup truck hauling a camper has been cleared from northbound Interstate 69 near the Benton, Kentucky exit.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck crashed near the 42 mile marker on Thursday morning, March 16.

This is just south of the Benton, Kentucky exit.

The northbound lanes were closed for about an hour.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.