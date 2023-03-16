Heartland Votes

Northbound I-69 near Benton, Ky. exit open after crash involving truck, camper

A crash involving a pickup truck hauling a camper has been cleared from northbound Interstate...
A crash involving a pickup truck hauling a camper has been cleared from northbound Interstate 69 near the Benton, Kentucky exit.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a pickup truck hauling a camper has been cleared from northbound Interstate 69 near the Benton, Kentucky exit.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck crashed near the 42 mile marker on Thursday morning, March 16.

This is just south of the Benton, Kentucky exit.

The northbound lanes were closed for about an hour.

