Best friends leaning on each other after a serious injury crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two 9-year-old girls are leaning on each other after being hospitalized in a serious injury crash in Adams County on Sunday.

London and Saylor met through cheerleading six years ago and have been inseparable ever since.

Despite suffering serious injuries, the best friends have been focused on making sure the other is okay.

Holley Banfi told FOX19′s Candice Hare that she was in the car with her friend Jocelyn and their daughters coming home from a cheerleading competition in Sharonville when another driver rear-ended them at a stoplight.

“[...] that’s it. That’s when it all just - everything went black,” Holley said.

When Holley made it out of the vehicle, she realized her daughter London was still inside where her legs were pinned under the seat in front of her.

“When I became alert, I was laying on the side of the road,” Holley explained. “She was in the car for what seemed like forever - and they had to cut the seat apart to get her out.”

The two girls were transported to Adams County Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Saylor sustained multiple broken bones in her face, and her jaw is now wired shut.

London’s injuries include a broken femur and a severe laceration to her back.

“A piece from the trunk - I think it was a lawn chair maybe - a piece of something went through her back into her hip joint,” Holley said.

Since being in the hospital, the girls have been leaning on each other with their rooms situated side-by-side.

Saylor’s mother says when she got out of surgery, they gave her a whiteboard to write on, and the first thing she wrote was “where is London?”

“So they’re always together, never apart, but in a way, I hate that this happened,” Holley said. “But if it had to happen, I’m glad that they’re together.”

The two 9-year-old girls have received many pins and balloons from cheer teams across the nation who heard about their crash.

Holly says they even received a box from a cheer team in Canada.

