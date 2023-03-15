Heartland Votes

Woman dies in head-on crash in Calloway Co.

A woman died in a head-on crash involving a box truck and a car.
A woman died in a head-on crash involving a box truck and a car.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman died in a head-on crash involving a box truck and a car.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash on Highway 121 North around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

They say the driver of a Penske box truck, a Calvert City man, was northbound on Highway 121 and the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry was southbound.

The driver of the box truck told deputies the Camry came into his lane and he was unable to do anything because of the large drop off on the right side of the road.

After the crash, the truck left the road to the right into a ditch. The Camry spun around, leaving the road on the left into a ditch and a hitting a fence.

Deputies say Dorothy Tucker of Murray was driving the Camry. She had to be removed from the vehicle by the Calloway County Fire Rescue. EMS tried to render aid; however, she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calloway County coroner.

A female passenger, also from Murray, was airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies say they were unable to talk to the passenger due to the extent of her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.

