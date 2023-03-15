Heartland Votes

Tenn. woman accused of breaking into gas station, stealing cash and vape pens

Kelly Richardson, 23, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary.
Kelly Richardson, 23, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee woman is accused of breaking into area gas stations and stealing cash and other items.

Kelly Richardson, 23, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an alarm at Check Mart, 200 Main St. in Hazel, in the overnight hours of February 8.

They said people were caught on camera breaking into the gas station and taking cash, vape pens and other items.

Deputies were aware that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office also had a similar burglary.

Working together, investigators learned multiple people are suspected in both break-ins.

On Tuesday, March 14, one of the suspects, Kelly Richardson, was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.

