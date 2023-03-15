Heartland Votes

Superheroes Stand Up for Children event in Massac County

The Southern 7 Child Abuse Prevention Coalition will raise awareness of child abuse and neglect as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April(Rachel Chruszczyk)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern 7 Child Abuse Prevention Coalition will be hosting several events in the southern 7 counties of Illinois in April. The Massac County event will be “Superheroes Stand Up for Children.”

On April 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the event takes place in Metropolis, in front of the Superman Statue, one of those most known superheroes to date. The super event is to raise awareness for child abuse and neglect as April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

At “Superheroes Stand Up for Children,” there will be a reading of the Illinois state proclamation against child abuse, games for children, and resource tables for the community. Superheroes will also be present to meet and greet all attendees.

To show support for Child Abuse Prevention Month, attendees are asked to wear blue at the event. Guest Speakers at the event will include Prevention Specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Rachel Chruszczyk; Massac County States Attorney, Josh Stratemeyer; and Sheriff of Massac County, Chad Kaylor.

