Heartland Votes

SIU celebrates Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in March, April

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be recognizing Asian American and Pacific Islander...
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be recognizing Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month early with a wide variety of special events.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be recognizing Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month early with a wide variety of special events.

The official month-long celebration takes place in May. However, so that more students and faculty will be able to take part in the events the university will be hosting.

The first event will be on March 21. “Empowering Asian American Pacific Islander Voices: Celebrating Heritage and Advancing Inclusion,” will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Old Main Room at the Student Center. Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to attend.

This event will include panelists who will share their personal experiences as AAPI professionals and discuss the challenges and opportunities they have encountered during their careers. Xiaoyan “May” Bao, Nilanjana Bardhan and Jennifer Butler are all faculty or staff members at SIU. Each has diverse backgrounds and different experiences and their stories include involvement with diversity, inclusion, international peacebuilding and business.

You can find a complete schedule of events and additional information about the month by contacting Renada Greer at renadag@siu.edu or by calling (618)453-3113.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Interstate 55 is cleared and the roadway is completely...
I-55 cleared; roadway fully reopened after semi crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots liquor license to be suspended after shooting
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Officer James Haney, Scott City Police Department.
Newly hired Scott City police officer helps deliver baby

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club set up for the 85th annual Pancake Day the day before,...
Cape Girardeau Lions Club holds 85th annual Pancake Day
A 2-vehicle crash this morning involving a school bus in Butler County sends one person to the...
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville school bus
The Southern 7 Child Abuse Prevention Coalition will raise awareness of child abuse and neglect...
Superheroes Stand Up for Children event in Massac County