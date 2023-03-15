SIU celebrates Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in March, April

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be recognizing Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month early with a wide variety of special events.

The official month-long celebration takes place in May. However, so that more students and faculty will be able to take part in the events the university will be hosting.

The first event will be on March 21. “Empowering Asian American Pacific Islander Voices: Celebrating Heritage and Advancing Inclusion,” will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Old Main Room at the Student Center. Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to attend.

This event will include panelists who will share their personal experiences as AAPI professionals and discuss the challenges and opportunities they have encountered during their careers. Xiaoyan “May” Bao, Nilanjana Bardhan and Jennifer Butler are all faculty or staff members at SIU. Each has diverse backgrounds and different experiences and their stories include involvement with diversity, inclusion, international peacebuilding and business.

You can find a complete schedule of events and additional information about the month by contacting Renada Greer at renadag@siu.edu or by calling (618)453-3113.

