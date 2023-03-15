Sea Lion ‘spring training’ is underway at the Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals aren’t the only ones going through spring training. The sea lions at the Saint Louis Zoo are practicing for upcoming April shows.

The “spring training” shows will run daily through March 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person.

The spring weekend shows will be on Saturdays and Sundays in April.

Summer and fall schedules can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.