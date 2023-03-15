Heartland Votes

Regulations eyed after injuries, deaths associated with button batteries ingested by kids

To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of...
To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of spam to see the chemical reaction.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tiny round lithium batteries are able to power many devices in your home, but they’re dangerous to leave lying around for a toddler to find.

Dr. Camilla Fraga Lovejoy, of the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, said a handful of kids show up in the emergency room each year after trying to swallow a battery.

“The main worry is actually when it’s stuck in your esophagus, that’s when it causes the major damage,” Lovejoy said, adding it takes just minutes for the battery to start damaging the throat.

To show how quickly harm is done, we set up a camera in the Hawaii News Now kitchen. We put a brand new round battery in a chunk of Spam and a dead battery that needed to be replaced into another chunk of Spam.

Here are the results:

To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of spam to see the chemical reaction.

In 15 minutes, it was clear, the meat had chemical burns and both chunks had started to turn color.

Thirty minutes in, the meat around the new battery started to bubble.

This is what experts say happens to a child’s throat if the battery gets stuck.

“It can be life threatening for kids,” Lovejoy said, adding a battery can burn a hole through the esophagus.

In 2020, an 18-month-old Texas girl died days after surgery to remove a button battery that got lodged. Reese Hamsmith’s mother, Trista, pushed for legislative change, calling for more secure packaging and warning labels.

Reese’s Law passed earlier this year.

The button batteries are found in many everyday items, including:

  • car key fobs
  • remote controls
  • kid toys
  • hearing aids
  • watches
  • greeting cards

If you don’t see the child swallow a battery but notice one is missing, check for the signs that include vomiting, drooling, refusing to eat or drink.

If your child also seems to be choking, doctors advise you take the child to the ER immediately or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Interstate 55 is cleared and the roadway is completely...
I-55 cleared; roadway fully reopened after semi crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots liquor license to be suspended after shooting
Officer James Haney, Scott City Police Department.
Newly hired Scott City police officer helps deliver baby
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
SEMO Men’s Basketball loses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA First Four Matchup

Latest News

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Interstate 55 is cleared and the roadway is completely...
I-55 cleared; roadway fully reopened after semi crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
On Sunday, March 12, a Hermann Police Department detective and an officer were shot in the line...
City of Hermann announces memorial and recovery fund for officers involved in deadly shooting
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Kennett Humane Department and police are searching for someone who poured scalding liquid...
GRAPHIC: Scalded puppy dies as police search for suspect