Heartland Votes

Rain moving into the area tomorrow.

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 3/15
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds will continue to move into the area later tonight keeping temperatures warmer than we saw last night. Readings this evening will fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs will reach the upper 50s. It will be very breezy tomorrow afternoon with winds gusting over 30MPH at times. Rain will move across the area throughout the night Thursday night. A cold front will move through early Friday morning bringing much colder weather to the Heartland.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
Missouri State Highway Patrol said Interstate 55 is cleared and the roadway is completely...
I-55 cleared; roadway fully reopened after semi crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots liquor license to be suspended after shooting
SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
SEMO Men’s Basketball loses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA First Four Matchup
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets

Latest News

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 3/15
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 3/15
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/15/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/15/23
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 3/15/23
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 3/15/23