Rain moving into the area tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds will continue to move into the area later tonight keeping temperatures warmer than we saw last night. Readings this evening will fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs will reach the upper 50s. It will be very breezy tomorrow afternoon with winds gusting over 30MPH at times. Rain will move across the area throughout the night Thursday night. A cold front will move through early Friday morning bringing much colder weather to the Heartland.

