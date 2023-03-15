Heartland Votes

Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash

A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday, March 14.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUTNY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday, March 14.

The crash happened a couple miles north of Puxico around 8:45 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Dillion S. McGee was traveling south when his motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

The motorcycle then became airborne and hit a tree.

MSHP said McGee died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Interstate 55 is cleared and the roadway is completely...
I-55 cleared; roadway fully reopened after semi crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots liquor license to be suspended after shooting
Officer James Haney, Scott City Police Department.
Newly hired Scott City police officer helps deliver baby
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
SEMO Men’s Basketball loses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA First Four Matchup

Latest News

Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash
Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol said Interstate 55 is cleared and the roadway is completely...
I-55 cleared; roadway fully reopened after semi crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Paducah woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
Paducah woman killed in 3-vehicle crash