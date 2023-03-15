Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STODDARD COUTNY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday, March 14.
The crash happened a couple miles north of Puxico around 8:45 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Dillion S. McGee was traveling south when his motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.
The motorcycle then became airborne and hit a tree.
MSHP said McGee died at the scene.
