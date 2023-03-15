Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster came to Kansas City to win a Super Bowl ring. Mission accomplished.
Now, he is a former Chief.
Smith-Schuster is set to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.
The six-year wide receiver hauled in 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.
Smith-Schuster likely steps into the top receiver role for the Patriots after the team lost wideout Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.
He tweeted a thank-you statement to the Chiefs following the reports of his signing with the Patriots.
