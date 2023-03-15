Heartland Votes

Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster came to Kansas City to win a Super Bowl ring. Mission accomplished.

Now, he is a former Chief.

Smith-Schuster is set to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The six-year wide receiver hauled in 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Smith-Schuster likely steps into the top receiver role for the Patriots after the team lost wideout Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

He tweeted a thank-you statement to the Chiefs following the reports of his signing with the Patriots.

ALSO READ: Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
Missouri State Highway Patrol said Interstate 55 is cleared and the roadway is completely...
I-55 cleared; roadway fully reopened after semi crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots liquor license to be suspended after shooting
SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
SEMO Men’s Basketball loses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA First Four Matchup
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets

Latest News

New video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for the...
Drone12 video shows Houck Stadium progress
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts as the team trails the Denver Nuggets during the...
Morant suspended for 8 games by NBA for conduct detrimental to the league
SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
SEMO Men’s Basketball loses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA First Four Matchup
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 3/14
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 3/14