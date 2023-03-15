Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster came to Kansas City to win a Super Bowl ring. Mission accomplished.

Now, he is a former Chief.

Smith-Schuster is set to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The six-year wide receiver hauled in 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Smith-Schuster likely steps into the top receiver role for the Patriots after the team lost wideout Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

He tweeted a thank-you statement to the Chiefs following the reports of his signing with the Patriots.

Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life. I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me. 🙏🏾 💍 pic.twitter.com/12mkvb2qMm — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

