Morant suspended for 8 games by NBA for conduct detrimental to the league

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

The suspension is retroactive, meaning Morant will be eligible to return to the team for a March 20 game against the Mavericks.

Ja Morant has wrapped up counseling and met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. He reported Monday that Morant entered a counseling program in Florida.

Earlier in the month, the Grizzlies announced their star point guard would be away from the team following an incident where he appeared to flash a gun on Instagram Live while at a Denver-area nightclub.

Colorado police declined to file charges against Morant.

The NBA says their investigation found that the gun did not belong to Morant, was not brought by him into the nightclub and was not displayed by him except for a brief period.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” Silver said in a statement. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

The Grizzlies star point guard last played on March 3 against Denver prior to the social media incident.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/OhNwWzj9zU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 15, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.