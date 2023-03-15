Heartland Votes

Mo. Lt. Gov. Kehoe to make several stops in the Bootheel

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is scheduled to spend a couple days in the Bootheel this week.
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is scheduled to spend a couple days in the Bootheel this week.(KY3)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is scheduled to spend a couple days in the Bootheel this week.

Lt. Gov. Kehoe will first make a stop at the Kennett Oaks Nutrition Center on Wednesday morning, March 15.

He will then travel to McKaskle Family Farm in Hayti in the the afternoon.

On Thursday, Kehoe is scheduled to stop in Portageville to speak at the 2023 Earthquake Summit.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Interstate 55 is cleared and the roadway is completely...
I-55 cleared; roadway fully reopened after semi crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots liquor license to be suspended after shooting
Officer James Haney, Scott City Police Department.
Newly hired Scott City police officer helps deliver baby
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
SEMO Men’s Basketball loses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA First Four Matchup

Latest News

"Skill games" in a convenience store. (File image)
General Assembly passes bill to ban ‘gray machines’
Sports betting
Sports betting bill passes Ky. House, advances to Senate
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
KY lawmakers advance bill to lower taxes for bourbon industry