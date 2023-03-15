Heartland Votes

Missing Carlisle Co. man last seen Monday night

According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Dustin Redmon was last seen by family members around 11 p.m.(Carlisle County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A missing man was last seen Monday night.

According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Dustin Redmon was last seen by family members around 11 p.m.

They say he has a right hand and arm disability, as well as a “diminished mental capacity.”

Redmon is believed to have left on an electric bicycle. His clothing description and possible destination is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-628-5420.

