Man wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau burglary

Chauncey Evans, 20, of Cape Girardeau was identified as the suspect.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in connection with a Cape Girardeau burglary.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 000 block of North Pindwood on February 26 for a report of a robbery.

They said some personal items were taken.

They identified 20-year-old Chauncey Evans as the suspect. He’s described as 6-feet, 8-inches tall and 150 pounds.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and felony stealing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

