First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Today will be the nicest day of the week....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, with light winds and milder temps, at least by afternoon. After a cold and frosty morning, light south winds and just a few high clouds for this afternoon and evening. Highs will actually climb to near average, about 54 to 60 or so. And with a southerly breeze and more clouds, tonight will be less cold with air temps staying above freezing. On Thursday an approach trough and cold front will bring mostly cloudy and windy conditions, with showers and maybe a thundershower by afternoon or evening. No severe storms are expected due to limited instability, but a rumble of thunder looks possible. This system will push east and out of the area by Friday morning, introducing another period of unusually cold and windy weather.

The weekend is shaping up to be dry but cold and windy, with strong northwest flow aloft. Highs will be in the 40s and potentially damaging freezing temps at night. Lows will be below freezing Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings. Finally as we get into next week it looks like we’ll transition back to a mild (but not warm) pattern with temps closer to average by the second half of the week.

