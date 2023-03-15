Heartland Votes

First Alert: Nicest day of the week

After a cold and frosty start, today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After a cold and frosty start, today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week.

Winds will be light and temperatures will be near average.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Tonight will be less cold and above freezing, thanks to more clouds and a southerly breeze.

A cold front will bring mostly cloudy and windy conditions Thursday.

Showers and possibly a thundershower are possible by afternoon or evening.

No severe storms are expected, but there could be a rumble of thunder.

This system will move out of the Heartland by Friday morning, leaving behind another period of unusually cold and windy weather.

Afternoon highs over the weekend will be in the 40s.

Potentially damaging freezing temperatures are also possible during the overnight hours.

Lows below freezing are expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings.

Next week is looking mild, but not warm, with temperatures closer to average by the second half of the week.

