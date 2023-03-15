Emergency crews responding to crash involving school bus in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Butler County on Wednesday morning, March 15.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 67 at Neelyville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the school bus was fully loaded at the time of the crash.

It is not clear at this time if there are any injuries.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said both lanes of U.S. Highway 67 are blocked and this section of roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with directing traffic.

