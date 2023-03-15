Drone12 video shows Houck Stadium progress

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first phase of rebuilding the home of the Redhawks continues to take shape.

New video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for the grandstands on the Southside has been put into place.

Southeast is already selling season tickets for the newly renovated sidelines for the upcoming football season.

The Southside seating and concourse is expected to be finished in August.

