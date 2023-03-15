Heartland Votes

Drone12 video shows Houck Stadium progress

New video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for the...
New video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for the grandstands on the Southside has been put into place.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first phase of rebuilding the home of the Redhawks continues to take shape.

New video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for the grandstands on the Southside has been put into place.

New video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for the grandstands on the Southside has been put into place.
Southeast Mo. State kicks off multi-million dollar Houck Field project

Southeast is already selling season tickets for the newly renovated sidelines for the upcoming football season.

The Southside seating and concourse is expected to be finished in August.

