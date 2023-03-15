Heartland Votes

City of Hermann announces memorial and recovery fund for officers involved in deadly shooting

On Sunday, March 12, a Hermann Police Department detective and an officer were shot in the line...
On Sunday, March 12, a Hermann Police Department detective and an officer were shot in the line of duty.(Source: MSHP/CNN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANN, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, March 12, a Hermann Police Department detective and an officer were shot in the line of duty.

According to a statement from the City of Hermann, detective sergeant Mason Griffith, 34, succumbed to his injuries following the shooting.

Griffith had been with the Hermann Police Dept. since September, 2017. According to the statement, Griffith was dedicated and proudly served as a public servant.

Prior to working at the Hermann Police Dept., Griffith was Chief of Police for the Rosebud Police Department, and previously worked for the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department and the Gerald Police Department.

Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, sustained injuries and is in the hospital under the best of care, according to the statement.

Sullentrup has been with the Hermann Police Dept. since December. Prior to coming to Hermann, he was an officer with the New Haven, Mo., Police Department, where he served for five years. Sullentrup has become an integral member of the dept. and the Hermann community, according to the statement.

A visitation for Griffith will be held Sunday, March 19, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with funeral services at 2 p.m. at Owensville High School. The burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud.

According to the statement, a memorial and recovery fund has been set up with people’s savings bank and a community vigil is being planned for later this week. For more information, visit the City of Hermann Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to IDNR, Stafford runs a “high-fence” shooting facility, called Samson’s Whitetail...
Southern Ill. man pleads guilty to poaching white-tailed deer
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots liquor license to be suspended after shooting
Officer James Haney, Scott City Police Department.
Newly hired Scott City police officer helps deliver baby

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Missouri State Highway Patrol said Interstate 55 is cleared and the roadway is completely...
I-55 cleared, roadway fully reopened after semi crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
On Tuesday, March 14, President Joe Biden signed an executive order aiming to increase the...
Local gun shop owner reacts to President Biden’s order on background checks to buy guns
President Biden signed an executive order aiming to increase the number of background checks to...
Local reaction to president's gun background check executive order