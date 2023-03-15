Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau floodwall mural tagged with graffiti

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating graffiti damage to the floodwall mural along the...
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating graffiti damage to the floodwall mural along the riverfront.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating graffiti damage to the floodwall mural along the riverfront.

The words ‘Alway,’ ‘Tyler,’ ‘Smile,’ Madison W.,’ Amanda’ and ‘Kitty Girl’ can be seen tagged in red and black spray paint at the Welcome portion of the mural.

A cat face was also spray painted in the same area.

The graffiti showed up on the floodwall mural Tuesday night, March 14.

Police said officers are investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

It is not clear how much it will cost to repair the damage.

Artist Craig Thomas, along with a small crew, painted the mural along the Mississippi River which was dedicated in November 2021.

