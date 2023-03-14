Southeast Mo. State establishes The Walter B. Wildman III endowed scholarship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University established the Walter B. Wildman III Endowed Scholarship for civic engagement to honor the life of a Southeast graduate and community leader.

The scholarship fund is being established by Wildman’s wife, family and friends.

“I have been so touched by the many personal stories, kind notes and social media posts sharing how Walt impacted people’s lives. I know Walt would have been honored to know that he was remembered so fondly and that he made such a difference,” said Wildman’s wife, Norma Wildman.

The scholarship will go to a junior or senior at Southeast with financial need.

Applicants will submit an essay with their application that expresses how they are working to bridge divides across differing views in public service and/or community engagement roles.

It is open to students from all academic majors who demonstrate a commitment to civic engagement.

Walter B. Wildman III was a U.S. Air Force veteran who graduated from Southeast in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and business.

Throughout his career and his volunteer positions, Wildman worked to advocate for and with the marginalized in the region.

Wildman also stayed close with Southeast.

He regularly connected with students and families, co-leading the SEMO Vets Corps, mentoring students as chapter advisor of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and serving two terms at the Southeast Alumni Board President.

Wildman was a leader in civic engagement throughout his life and his career.

The scholarship has been established to honor his life and legacy by making college more attainable for emerging student leaders who want to make a difference in their communities.

The Walter B. Wildman III Endowed Scholarship for Civic Engagement is currently accepting donations and will be highlighted as part of Southeast’s 2023 Giving Day and Sesquicentennial Celebration on March 22, 2023.

