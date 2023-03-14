Police seized $14,000 worth of cocaine; 2 suspects arrested

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, March 11, the McCracken County and Calloway County Sheriff’s Offices initiated a drug investigation that identified two people that were allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine.

According to a release from the McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office, during investigation, detectives obtained information that Clarence Vaughn, 38, from Cairo, Illinois, and Lashont Harris, 32, from Lascassas, Tennessee, would be in possession of cocaine that they intended to sell on the parking lot of a Paducah hospital.

Through surveillance, detectives located Vaughn and Harris in a vehicle on the parking lot of the hospital located at 1530 Lone Oak Rd.

According to the release, Vaughn, the driver, attempted to flee but was blocked in by authorities. Detectives located approximately 180 grams of cocaine on Vaughn’s person and found Harris to be in possession of a user amount of cocaine along with drug paraphernalia. Both Vaughn and Harris were arrested and placed in police cruisers on the parking lot.

While detectives were conducting a search of the vehicle, Vaughn breached the back door of the police cruiser, while still handcuffed behind the back, and fled on foot. He was caught again after a foot chase and treated at the hospital for minor injuries he received during the foot chase and released a short time later.

The seized cocaine in the case has an estimated street value of more than $14,000.

Vaughn has an extensive criminal history, which includes multiple convictions for trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, fleeing or evading police and numerous other criminal convictions, according to the release.

Both Vaughn and Harris were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail. Vaughn was charged with trafficking in cocaine second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) second degree, fleeing or evading police (on foot) first degree, escape second degree and resisting arrest. Harris was charged with conspiracy to trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

