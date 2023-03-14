Heartland Votes

Northbound I-55 blocked in Cape Girardeau Co. due to semi crash

Northbound Interstate 55 is blocked due to a crash.
Northbound Interstate 55 is blocked due to a crash.(Missouri Department of Transportation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is blocked due to a semi crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a non-injury, single-vehicle crash near the 104 mile marker.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the highway patrol, the northbound lanes are blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies are diverting northbound traffic at the 102 mile marker.

Southbound traffic is not affected.

