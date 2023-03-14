Newly hired Scott City police officer helps deliver baby

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The job of police is typically to protect and serve, but one recently hired officer in Scott City, Missouri is being recognized for going above and beyond by helping a woman give birth.

At the end of officer James Haney’s shift is when he said a call about a woman going into labor came through dispatch--only for him to arrive on scene and find out her water had broke.

Haney is five months into law enforcement and said he has never delivered a baby, but his 12 years of military training is what prepared him for this situation.

As soon he went inside the home, that’s when he found the baby crowning and the soon-to-be mother asking for help.

”Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like this is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to do it, she’s like okay and literally in a minute or two we had a baby girl, again mom did great mom did amazing,” Haney said.

Haney said after the birth, emergency management services arrived on scene to take the family to the hospital.

The military veteran turned police officer said this entire situation is something he’s proud to have been a part of.

The mother came back home from the hospital earlier today with her healthy newborn and said she’s happy to be resting.

