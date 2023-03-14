Heartland Votes

Newly hired Scott City police officer helps deliver baby

Officer James Haney, Scott City Police Department.
Officer James Haney, Scott City Police Department.(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The job of police is typically to protect and serve, but one recently hired officer in Scott City, Missouri is being recognized for going above and beyond by helping a woman give birth.

At the end of officer James Haney’s shift is when he said a call about a woman going into labor came through dispatch--only for him to arrive on scene and find out her water had broke.

Haney is five months into law enforcement and said he has never delivered a baby, but his 12 years of military training is what prepared him for this situation.

As soon he went inside the home, that’s when he found the baby crowning and the soon-to-be mother asking for help.

”Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like this is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to do it, she’s like okay and literally in a minute or two we had a baby girl, again mom did great mom did amazing,” Haney said.

Haney said after the birth, emergency management services arrived on scene to take the family to the hospital.

The military veteran turned police officer said this entire situation is something he’s proud to have been a part of.

The mother came back home from the hospital earlier today with her healthy newborn and said she’s happy to be resting.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
According to IDNR, Stafford runs a “high-fence” shooting facility, called Samson’s Whitetail...
Southern Ill. man pleads guilty to poaching white-tailed deer
On March 12, around 6 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple reports of...
2 injured in basement apartment fire in Cape Girardeau
A highway connecting southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
Highway connecting southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility

Latest News

This Cape Girardeau man has held season tickets since 1963.
Loyal SEMO basketball fan makes decades of memories in the same seat
Kristin Korn helps to showcase the team on social media so the community can get to know them...
Coach Korn’s wife works behind the scenes to help promote Redhawks basketball team
The SEMO men's basketball team's journey to the NCAA Tournament.
Redhawks Soar
On Sunday, March 12, at around 12:20 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office...
Deadly crash near I-24 in western Kentucky