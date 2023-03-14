More schools considering four-day school week

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The traditional school week has looked a little different over the past couple of years, as many schools around the area have moved to four-day weeks.

One that has seen great success from the change is the Southland School District in Cardwell, Missouri, which began the schedule change in the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Misty Galloway said the extra day off makes children more interested in coming to school and keeps them out of trouble in the classroom.

“Our teachers and our students typically take care of all those doctors appointments, dental appointments on Monday, so we have seen an increase in our attendance,” she said. “Some other benefits we have seen our discipline issues go down in our buildings.”

The Piggott School District is asking parents what their thoughts are on the idea.

While the reaction on social media seems mixed, students like Brandon Potts are in favor of the change.

“So, one day knocked off the school week would be better for the students it would be less stress on them and would be more productive at school,” he said.

One of the main criticisms of the four-day week is some parents think kids are in school for too long each day, but Potts said the two-hour difference is not that bad.

“It’s not so much longer than it is currently, so I don’t think it would affect too much,” he said.

Dr. Galloway said before any school looks into it, she stressed it’s important to hear what the community thinks.

“Tap into your community and see what they support, our community was in wide support of offering a four-day week so see what your community thinks about it,” she said.

That is exactly what Piggott is doing by sending out a questionnaire asking parents what they think is the best course of action.

The Armorel School District Board of Education also voted on Monday, March 13 to adopt a 4-day week calendar for the 2023-2023 school year, according to a social media post.

