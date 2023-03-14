Mo. Dept. of Conservation sets bear, elk seasons

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri hunters can apply for bear and elk permits in May.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer 400 permits for the taking of a maximum of 40 black bears during the 2023 black bear hunting season October 16-25.

The department will also offer five permits to hunt bull elk in Missouri in the fall with at least one permit designated for qualifying landowners that own property in Carter, Reynolds or Shannon Counties and the remaining permits for the general public.

MDC designated the elk archery portion to run Oct. 21-29 and the elk firearms portion to run Dec. 9-17.

According to the department, the five permits will be for bull elk with at least one antler being 6 inches or greater in length and will be valid for both portions.

All permits will be assigned through a random drawing.

The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval to the bear and elk season recommendations from MDC during its March 14 open meeting in Jefferson City.

Black bear hunting

MDC established three Bear Management Zones in southern Missouri.

Each permit will be for a specific zone and may be used on public or private property within the BMZ.

Permit and harvest quotas for the Oct. 16-25 bear season will be:

BMZ 1: Permit quota of 200 issued with a harvest quota of 20 bears.

BMZ 2: Permit quota of 150 issued with a harvest quota of 15 bears.

BMZ 3: Permit quota of 50 issued with a harvest quota of 5 bears.

You can click here for more information about bear hunting in Missouri.

Apply for the bear-permit random drawing May 1 - 31 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through MDC’s free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115. Results of the bear-permit random drawing will be available online by July 1.

Elk hunting

MDC will require a $10 application fee for elk-permit applicants. Those selected will then be eligible to buy a permit at a cost of $50.

The allowed hunting methods for each elk season portion, archery Oct. 21-29 and firearms Dec. 9-17, will be the same as for deer hunting. The permits will allow for the harvest of one bull elk with at least one antler being six inches or greater in length.

You can click here for more information about elk hunting in Missouri.

Apply for the elk-permit random drawing May 1-31 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through MDC’s free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115. Results of the elk-permit random drawing will be available online by July 1.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.