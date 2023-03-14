Missouri Broadcasters Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, March 14, the Missouri Broadcasters Association announced that seven broadcasters will be inducted into the MBA Hall of Fame later this year.

According to a release from the MBA, the inductees included in the 2023 class include Dick Bott, Bob Costas, Karen Foss, Tom and Ralph Oakley, Bill Wilkerson and Marion Woods.

Bott is the founder of Bott Radio Network, a national leader in Christian Talk Radio.

Woods has been in the business for more than 60 years and continues to host a morning show at KOKO-AM in Warrensburg.

Three of the inductees worked in St. Louis, including Costas, Foss and Wilkerson.

Costas was a 29-time Emmy winner, whose early broadcasting days can be traced back to KMOX Radio before he worked at the national scene. Foss spent 30 years as an anchor and reporter at KSDK after getting her broadcasting start in Kansas City. Wilkerson, who is now deceased, had a career that spanned over four decades from sports play-by-play to morning show host.

The Oakley’s, a father-son duo, each served as President and CEO of Quincy Media, Inc. Tom, who is now deceased, is remembered for his passion to advance Mo. highways. Ralph was a strong broadcasting advocate and was actively involved with the National Association of Broadcasters, supporting the MBA.

“The MBA is proud to honor these deserving broadcasters and their legacy in our state and industry,” said the President and CEO of the Missouri Broadcasters Association Chad Mahoney. “I encourage our state’s broadcasters to join us at the Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Friday, June 2, at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach.”

The Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame was launched in 2011, according to the release.

Past inductees and 2023 banquet information can be found on the MBA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.