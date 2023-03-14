Heartland Votes

GRAPHIC: Scalded puppy dies as police search for suspect

The Kennett Humane Department and police are searching for someone who poured scalding liquid on a puppy.(Kennett Humane Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - As authorities continue to search for the suspect behind an act of cruelty to an animal, some sad news happened.

According to a news release on Tuesday, March 14, the Kennett Humane Department said a burned puppy who was brought to them the previous day had died.

“The puppy was in horrible condition and felt extremely cold to the touch,” the release said. “The puppy had no hair or skin on the vast majority of its body.”

KHD described the wounds as smelling like “rotting flesh” and oozing pus and blood.

Due to the graphic nature of the photos, Region 8 News will not share them here. But to view them, visit the KHD Facebook page by clicking here.

They took the puppy to the Kennett Veterinary Clinic, 1704 St. Francis St., where Dr. Everett Mobley began treatment.

“This little five-pound puppy was presented in a state of shock, with sub-normal body temperature, poor circulation, and second-degree burns covering almost half of her body,” Dr. Mobley was quoted as saying. “We felt very fortunate to be able to get an I.V. started.”

The veterinarian said the wounds appeared “consistent with being scalded with hot liquid, and they don’t look fresh.”

Anyone with information on those who committed this animal abuse crime should contact KHD at 573-888-4622.

