Gov. Beshear: More than $32M awarded for clean drinking water, infrastructure improvement

FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear says the second round funding from the Cleaner Water Program will support 75 projects in the state.

He said $32,384,071 will go to providing clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 19 counties. Now, all 120 Kentucky counties have received funding from the program and all $500 million has been allocated.

According to a release from Beshear’s office, about 511 unserved households and 7,863 underserved households will benefit from water and sewer line projects. Water and wastewater treatment plants or water tank projects will also benefit Kentucky families, while boosting infrastructure and helping future economic growth.

“As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “That is why I worked with lawmakers to launch the Cleaner Water Program. I want to thank lawmakers for their partnership and support, and today, I’m proud to report that every single Kentucky county has received funding and all $500 million has been allocated.”

The funding comes from Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.

Through a bipartisan agreement with the General Assembly, $500 million has been appropriated to provide clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects in all 120 counties since 2021.

Tuesday’s $32 million rounds out the $250 million allocation for round two.

The funding is being allocated based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50 percent based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act.

As the project progresses, the utility will be reimbursed by Cleaner Water Program funds.

For a complete list of the projects approved during this round, click here.

In October, Governor Beshear announced the commitment of more than $217 million from the Cleaner Water Program to benefit 102 counties.

