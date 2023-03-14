Frosty night, warmer tomorrow afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a lot of cloud cover for much of the day but clouds finally dissipated this afternoon. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies with light winds. This will allow temperatures to drop rapidly after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s. Wednesday will start off cold and frosty but with sunshine and southerly winds, we will arm up rapidly. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s.

